Julie Rivett

Julie Ann “Podeszwa” Rivett, 48, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Feb. 28, 2022. Born July 27, 1973, in Warren, Michigan, Julie attended St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School and Pontiac Catholic High School. Julie later attended Detroit College of Business and became a Real Estate Professional.
Julie married the love of her life, Christopher “Chris“ Rivett, on June 23, 2001, and resided in Oxford, Michigan before making the move to Key West. Nothing made Julie happier than spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed getting everyone together for karaoke, pool parties and BBQs. Julie enjoyed traveling, and some of her fondest memories were from the annual trip to the “Cabin” in Curtis, Michigan. Julie loved being an aunt and spending time with her beloved nieces, “spilling the tea.” She was also proud to say that she was a dart champion whpo competed at the state and national level. Julie was known for making everyone feel loved and had a kind and generous heart. She had a genuine care for others and was the most thoughtful gift-giver. Julie was an endless planner, especially for visitors to her and Chris in Key West. Julie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 20 years, family and many friends.
Julie was preceded in death by Maude Woldanski (grandmother), Anthony Woldanski Sr. (grandfather), Anthony Woldanski Jr. (uncle), Dorothy Sowa (aunt), John Curcio (father), Robert Bivins (brother), Patricia Woldanski (grandmother) and Rita Rivett (mother-in-law).
She is survived by Christopher Rivett (husband), Sally Curcio (mother), Katherine, Alexis and Olivia Bivens (nieces), Kristen Rivett (niece) and Wayne Rivett (father-in-law). She is also survived by many other close family and friends, and she will be missed dearly.
