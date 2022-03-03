Juliet L. Smith

Juliet was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, twin daughter of John and Mary Carolyn Leder.
She married Leigh Smith on July 4, 1986.
The couple enjoyed redesigning homes together and lived in California, the Florida Keys and various other cities around the state.
Julie received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, Iowa and her Master of Social Work from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa
Juliet was incredibly accomplished in her career as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and psychotherapist.
She dedicated her entire professional life to providing support and counseling to those in need.
Career highlights include founding and administering a chapter of Florida’s No. 1-rated Juvenile Justice Program, PACE Center for Girls, operating in Key West, Marathon and Tavernier. She served as Executive Director at multiple organizations in California and Florida, all focused on helping women and children. Her true passion was realized in her psychotherapy practice.
Juliet served on numerous boards and committees. She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers, National Association of University Women and Central Florida Health Alliance.
She enjoyed reading, traveling and trips to Disney with her husband, family and friends.
Those honoring Juliet’s memory are her husband Leigh Smith of Eustis, Florida; father John Leder (Roberta) of Bettendorf, Iowa; twin sister Jane McGarry (Robert) of Davenport, Iowa; sister Margaret Sands (John) of LeClaire, Iowa; brother Roland Leder (Ruth) of Madison, Alabama; nieces Erin McGarry, Megan Keiser (Rob); Natalie Leder, Tami Colclasure (Randy); nephews Brian McGarry (Jennifer), Travis Leder, Corey Smith (Crystal); great niece Elyse McGarry, and best friend Mary Jane Smith.
Juliet was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Carolyn Leder.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be directed to Cornerstone Hospice.
