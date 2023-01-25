Julio Rafael Blanco

Born in Key West, Florida, on Aug. 10, 1984, Julio Blanco passed away on Jan. 13, 2023. His cremated remains will be interred at a later time in Key West City Cemetery.

Julio graduated from Deltona High School, Class of 2003. His interests were fishing with his Dad, boating, motorcycles, cooking gourmet meals with friends and his 2006 Mercedes Benz. He worked as an electrician in Central Florida, Key West and in Washington state.

