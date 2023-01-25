Julio Rafael Blanco

Born in Key West, Florida, on Aug. 10, 1984, Julio Blanco passed away on Jan. 13, 2023. His cremated remains will be interred at a later time in Key West City Cemetery.
Julio graduated from Deltona High School, Class of 2003. His interests were fishing with his Dad, boating, motorcycles, cooking gourmet meals with friends and his 2006 Mercedes Benz. He worked as an electrician in Central Florida, Key West and in Washington state.
Julio is survived by his parents, Cynthia Marie Blanco of Deltona, and Jose Luis Blanco Sr. of Key West; two brothers Jose Luis Blanco Jr. of Greenacres, Florida, and Anthony Luis Blanco of Key West; one sister, Zusana Nicol Blanco of Key West; maternal grandmother, Anita Sierra Gonzalez of Deltona; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.
Julio’s bright light has gone out of our lives. Always greeting family and friends with a smile, a handshake and a hug, and always leaving family members with an “I love you”’ He will be so missed. Altman-Long in DeBary, Florida, is in charge.
