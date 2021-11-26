Julissa Esther Vega Bravo, 48, of Key West, Florida, for the past 29 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 18, 2021, at her home, where she lived with her mother.
Born in Lima, Peru, she was loved by so many; she fell in love with the island of Key West and never wanted to leave. Julie had a great work ethic, and she was a very kind and giving soul with a feisty attitude all admired. Her last job was at the Truman and White Chevron gas station. Julie’s surviving family members are Jacinta Bravo de Vega (mother), Catherine Vega (sister), David Pulido (nephew), Angela Pulido (niece), Naomi Vega (niece), along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Given these unforeseen circumstances, we are raising money to provide her with a proper service and burial she deserves, as well as provide her mother with the ability to relocate after being her primary caregiver until the very end. You can send your charitable donations in Julissa’s honor or deliver in person to 912 Pohalski St., Unit A, Key West, FL 33040. We also have a gofundme account set up at https://gofund.me/59b92f12.
We appreciate any donations from the bottom of our hearts.
