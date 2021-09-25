June Bowhill Klausing passed away on Sept. 21, 2021, and she is now with her late husband Jean ‘John’ Klausing.
June was born in London, England, Jan. 6, 1934. She had many stories to tell about that era. Just to mention a few, the official coronation party of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth that she and family attended. Also living in London during The Blitz of WWII.
June attended The London University. Immediately after graduation she became a secretary to Lord Louis Silken, a London Barrister and a Member of Parliament.
In 1957 she married a handsome Belgian, John Klausing and moved to Belgium where June and John operated and owned their hotel. In 1962 they sold their hotel and moved to Bermuda where June was offered a position with Sir Kenneth Trimingham and later she chose to accept a position with Sir Howard Trott. In the meantime, the Klausings became a family with their daughters Anita and Nadia, and son Philippe. This was a wonderful time for June, her love for her children was the joy of her life.
The Klausing family made Key West their home island in 1972. Key West became their true home. Both June and John held executive positions. June at Key West Hand Print Fabrics where she spent 38 very happy years. Holding several positions, buyer and manager in the Key West shop. Buyer and manager of many Key West Handprint shops along the east coast of America. Fashion designer and print colorist for the fabrics created in Key West. Manager of the catalogue and wholesale division. Coordinator with Lilly Pulitzer for her fashion and fabrics, they worked together for many years. June and John were involved with many charitable events including The Wesley House and The M.A.R.C. House.
June is preceded in death by her late husband, Jean ‘John’ Klausing and by her parents Maud and John Bowhill.
She is lovingly mourned by her family;
Nadia, John, Laura (Kevin Burch), and Ella Hall
Philippe Jean Klausing and Nancy Cruz
Anita, David, Emily Merkle (Eli Roggy), and Erin King (Brad King)
John, Marilyn, Katrina and Natasha Bowhill and Families
Albert and Bert Klausing Dal
Families Bowhill, Klausing, Kidd and Ackaert
In lieu of flowers please do an act of kindness to those in need.
