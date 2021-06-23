June Martha Wreen, age 75, mother to Michele Rodriguez and mother-in-law to Dr. Raymond Rodriguez of Key West, Florida, as well as wife, sister and grandmother and aunt.
It with great sadness that we share the loss of June Wreen, Aug. 28, 2020. She is the daughter of Florence Overbeck and Barclay P. Elfreth of the famed historic street Elfreth’s Alley, the oldest residential street in the United States, with a long history of dedication to Brotherly Love. June was a legendary teaching tennis professional in the Philadelphia area, and dreamed of living here in Key West with her husband, Paul Rollick, and her daughter and son-in-law.
Her patience, athleticism and love of the game inspired her students through 45 years of instruction. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul P. Rollick, ex-husband, Edward Wreen, her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Dr. Raymond Rodriguez, and her grandchildren Holly and Amanda Staroba, Nora and Richard Benincasa, Adan and Alex Rodriguez, as well as her sister, Carol Ricken, of Kingston, New York, her nieces Jill and Amanda and nephew Jon Simonetta, and her grand-nephews and niece Leo and Nadia Dela Rosa and Jackson Simonetta, and cousin Patricia Lamb.
May her love of tennis, and her love of family, those in need and animals live on in spirit in all of our hearts. A mass in memorial will be held on Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, Florida. 33040. Burial will follow at the Catholic section of St. Joe’s at the Key West City Cemetery. All are welcome.