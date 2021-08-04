Katherine Ann Fasano

Kathy was born in Michigan, where she resided until age 4. Her family then moved to Garden City, Long Island. When she was 9, they moved to Oakland, New Jersey. At age 12, she moved to East Greenwich, Rhode Island, where she graduated from high school.
She worked as a housekeeper at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for more than 15 years. She resided with her father and step-mother in East Greenwich until they retired and moved to Cudjoe Key, Florida. She spent the remainder of her years with them in Cudjoe Key.
Kathy always had many friends and was loved by everyone she knew. She is predeceased by her mother, Marie Fasano (1989), and is survived by her father, Frank Fasano Sr., step-mother Carolyn Fasano, sister Marian Travers and nephew John Travers, sister Rose Kopf and brother in-law Jeremy Kopf, brother Ralph Fasano, brother Frank Fasano Jr. and sister in-law Laurie Fasano and niece Lisa Fasano.
Funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Big Pine Key, Florida. Visitation 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Big Pine Key. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home, Big Pine Key, is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
