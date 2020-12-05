Kathleen Marie Boyts passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020, after a 2½-year battle with kidney cancer. She was born on Dec. 24, 1955, in Louisville, Kentucky, and adopted by her parents Ralph and Charlotte Poor. She married her best friend and the love of her life Lawrence Boyts on June 19, 1976.
Kathy had a fierce love for her family and friends. She never backed down from a fight not even when she was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer. Her family has described her as bold, strong, passionate, faithful, loving, and shiny. Her granddaughter Annabella, age 9, described her as “full of joy and color.”
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verses, 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 — “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” And Philippians 4:6-7 — “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Kathy is survived by her husband, Lawrence Boyts; her four children and their spouses Shannon and Brady Peikert, Christopher and Selena Boyts, Brandon and Junior Boyts, Brock and Nellie Boyts; grandchildren Nathan, Mackenzie, Annabella, Taylor, Layla, Lincoln, and Leona; her mother, Charlotte Poor; her brother, Keith Poor, and his children Amanda and Nathan; Aunt Wanda Poor and her children Robby and Becky, and so many more. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Poor, and father-in-law, Eugene Boyts. All of these she loved and impacted deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the service will be held via Facebook Livestream on the Kathleen Poor Boyts Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kids & Art Foundation. With a motto like “Cancer Sucks. Art Heals.” It’s no wonder Larry chose this worthy cause. Kathy loved teaching art to kids and helping kids and teenagers through tough times. The Kids and Art Foundation aims to improve the quality of pediatric cancer care by using art for healing, empowerment, encouragement, and to create memorable experiences — all things Kathy held near and dear. Please donate on their website at https://www.kidsandart.org/donate.