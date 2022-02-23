On Feb. 14, 2022, God called a beloved angel, Ms. Kathy Larry, 92, from earthly labor to eternal reward.
“Ms. Kathy,” as she was affectionately called by friends and loved ones, is the mother of The Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn D. Magby, who served Trinity Presbyterian Church in Key West for 14 years, along with her husband, Hayward L. Magby.
How fitting that Ms. Kathy was led into the perpetual light of eternity on Valentine’s Day, a day that we express love and affection. Her life was an endless expression and concrete embodiment of Valentine’s Day. The Apostle Paul had Ms. Kathy in mind when he wrote the immortal words, “Love is patient; love is kind; love is not envious or boastful or arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful;. ... Love never ends. And now faith, hope and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love (I Cor. 13).”
The love that Ms. Kathy shared with the people of the Key West community and beyond will never end! As we mourn her passing, we thank God for the indelible ways that she touched and blessed our lives. Open wide Your gates, O Lord, and grant Ms. Kathy the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift, a crown of everlasting life and the kiss of Your infinite love!
