Kennedy F. Kloza

Ken Kloza passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the age of 61. As a previous cancer survivor, he courageously and humbly battled lung cancer over the last year. His last weekend was spent with his wife, children and his sisters by his side.
Ken was born to Frank and Claire Kloza and was raised in Lombard, Illinois. He attended Montini Catholic High School, Lincoln College and graduated from Southern Utah State University. He later received his M.B.A. from Illinois Benedictine College. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart, Sandi (Scholl) Kloza of 39 years, their daughter Jamie Tipton, her husband Matthew Tipton, son Frank Kloza, his fiancé Amber Watson, and Ken’s sisters and their families Christine Strueber, Sue Cronenberg, and Lisa Klix.
Ken and Sandi moved to the Florida Keys in 1987. During that time, Ken worked for Seacamp at Newfound Harbor Marine Institute. They eventually owned and operated multiple businesses including Dip n’ Deli, Montego Bay, and Banana Cabana Academy. After 23 years in the Keys, they moved to Ocala, Florida. They owned and operated Kick n’ Back Café and most recently worked for Millennium Information Services.
Ken enjoyed boating, fishing, motocross, skiing, Men’s Group at Church at the Springs, and spending time with his family.
There will be a Celebration of Life held for Ken on July 23, at 4 p.m. at the Stonecrest Community Center, 11050 SE 176th Place Road, Summerfield, FL 34491. Family, friends and community are welcome to celebrate a life well lived.
