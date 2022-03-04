Kenneth Andrew Griffiths Sr., “Capt. Andy,” was born Nov. 29, 1930, in New Haven, Connecticut.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army right after his 17th birthday. While stationed in England, he purchased a car that he used to tour Europe with his Army buddies. Ever the entrepreneur, he rented out his car and rode a bus, buying bonds with the money he made. When he and Dana married, he had $600 in bonds.
He met the love of his life, Audrey Dana, in late December 1955 in Miami. They were married March 16, 1956.
Employment as a route driver for Kraft foods took him to the Florida Keys every week. He frequently took his fishing pole, and the dye was cast; he fell in love with the Keys.
In 1966, he was working as an agent for Independent Life Insurance Company and fishing in Key West every weekend. After being held up at gunpoint, he decided to move his family to Key West in 1970 to fish commercially.
The “Conch” local fishermen were not welcoming to an outsider, but Capt. Andy persisted, eventually adding his own “Conch” to the family when Eddie was born in 1971. Realizing quickly that fin fishing alone would not suffice, he joined the lobster fishery. Despite costly vandalism, low catches and many other trials, he built a very successful fishing and charter business. His sons would mention the “slave labor” provided by them!
Three of their four sons reside in Key West, with Eddie and his family still living in the original family home.
Lobster fishing was Capt. Andy’s primary occupation, but he occasionally took “wilderness” groups to the Dry Tortugas National Park. These trips evolved into the charter boat fishing and diving business.
Hurricane Wilma in 2005 convinced Dana to escape hurricane threats and move to higher ground. Andy figured it was her turn to choose a lifestyle, so in 2006 they left their Key West home of 36 years to move to a gated community in Winter Haven.
Capt. Andy maintained his friendships in Key West, driving eight hours each month to visit and collect loan payments. Those trips kept him in touch with “home.”
The dreaded Alzheimer’s diagnosis came after he was brought home by neighbors while driving about lost in the community.
The Captain sailed peacefully from this life Dec. 29 at home, surrounded by his First Mate and three of his deck hands.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey Dana, daughter Brenda Mitchell Poe (Richard), Winter Haven, sons Andy Jr., Key West, Stephen (Carolina), Winter Haven, Michael and Capt. Eddie (Amanda), also of Key West, as well as grandchildren Emily, Allison, Callie and Nico of Key West, and Michael and Marija of Winter Haven.
For those who personally knew the Captain, please join his family for a Celebration of his Life on Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at 40 Key Haven Road. Bring your best memories and stories to share.