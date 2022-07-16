Kenneth Clarence Bruner, son of Jennifer Bruner, Pat and Donna Doran.
It is with deep sorrow and great joy we announce the passing over of our beloved Ken Bruner into the heavenly realms and loving arms of our glorious God. Ken was on a beautiful, lifelong journey of faith, resulting in his conversion to Catholicism before his death. A passionate, expert, lifelong world traveler, Ken brought laughter and love to companions on his journeys throughout the world.
A perfect son to all three of his mothers (fathers too), he was a loving brother, uncle and friend to many, especially traveling companions Lydia and Karen.
He was a generous, kind and compassionate man, especially to the poor and needy. He was a lover of all of God’s creatures, especially blue-footed boobies of the Galapagos and the cormorants of China. A wise, intelligent man whom we expected would be a “Jeopardy!” champion one day, like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.
Ken is survived by mothers Jennifer Bruner and Donna Doran, father Patrick Doran, brother Cary Bruner, brother Todd Bruner and wife Linda Rios, niece Sydney Bruner, and nephew Maddox Bruner. He is predeceased by mother Wanda Bruner, fathers Orville Bruner and Donald Rice, and brother Jay Bruner. He is held in special fond memory by companions Lydia Mangiardi and Karen VornKahl.
We all adored him.
He is no longer where he was before; he is now wherever we are. Praise God!
Ken ”... competed well ... finished the race ... kept the faith. “ (2 Tim 4:7, NAB)
In lieu of flowers, Ken would want you to pray for someone, forgive someone, tell someone you love them.
Mass of Celebration at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 219 Bean Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95030, on Saturday, July 23. Music begins at 11 a.m., Mass begins 11:30 a.m. PDT.
Father Rick Rodoni and Father Biju Daniel Varghese will be co-celebrating. Music by David Coldren and Sharon Kaye.
Reception immediately following in Hoffman Center, catered by Gunther’s Catering.
