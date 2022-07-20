Kenneth Clarence Bruner

Bruner

Kenneth Clarence Bruner, son of Jennifer Bruner, Pat and Donna Doran.

It is with deep sorrow and great joy we announce the passing over of our beloved Ken Bruner into the heavenly realms and loving arms of our glorious God. Ken was on a beautiful, lifelong journey of faith, resulting in his conversion to Catholicism before his death. A passionate, expert, lifelong world traveler, Ken brought laughter and love to companions on his journeys throughout the world.

