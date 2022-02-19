Kenneth D. Wardlow

Kenneth (Kenny) passed away on Feb. 15, 2022. He was born on Jan. 25, 1952, in Key West.
Kenny married his high school sweetheart, Carol Cordesco Wardlow. He grew up playing on the football and baseball Little League fields. He won the Punt, Pass and Kick competition in Key West and went on to represent the community at the Orange Bowl. During high school, he become a two-sport athlete at Key West High and helped the Conch Baseball Team win the 1969 State Championship.
He attended Florida State University and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Accounting. His unconditional love and caring nature for his family was present every day. Kenny was known for his great sense of humor. There wasn’t a conversation with him that wouldn’t end with a smile or laugh. He also had a passion to help others and did this by coaching youth sports, Rotary Club member (president 1994-95) and Military Affairs Committee.
His greatest joy was his children, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Kenny Jr. daughter-in-law Megan, daughter Angela, and son-in-law David Van Loon, grandchildren Sophia, Ada, Siena, Roman and Gianna, his brothers, Dennis (Anne), Billy (Debbie), and sisters-in-law Susan Hamed (Raymond) and Linda Cordesco, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and close friends who will miss him dearly.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church at 4 p.m. Following the services, the family welcomes you to the Wardlow Compound. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation, in honor of Kenny, to the Key West High School. Memo: Athletics
