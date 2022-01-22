Kenneth W. Reed, “Kenny”, 72, of Key West, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Lower Keys Medical Center, Key West. He was born Feb. 24, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Margaret and James Reed.
At an early point in his life, Kenny felt a calling to serve the Lord and he did that well for some 20 years as a Lutheran minister. He served many locations including Butte, Montana where his second life, as he called it, began when he and his soulmate, Jim Swanson, living in New Hampshire, somehow met. (Well, obviously God’s hand at work). It wasn’t long before Kenny moved to Holderness, New Hampshire to start that new life. It was there on beautiful Church Island on Squam Lake that Kenny and Jim were married with God’s blessings. Their love was perfect in every way, an example to others, and oh, so deep. While living in New Hampshire, Kenny frequently had opportunities to fill in as pastor at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, New Hampshire, their church that they loved so very much. Anyone who witnessed this realized it was his true calling and joy. He was and always will be a pastor.
Though New Hampshire was slightly warmer than Montana, they eventually moved to paradise in Key West after spending many winters there. Finally, they were home. Kenny and his loving husband, Jimmy, shared a wonderful life together for 23 years or, as Kenny liked to remind people, “That’s 46 in straight years.” Kenny had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people smile. He was a kind and most generous person. He loved giving to those in need and sharing what he had. Kenny was a loving husband to his Jimmy and a kind friend to those that knew him.
Kenny and Jimmy loved to be out and about in Key West and enjoyed many favorite events and restaurants. They were known by many as “Ben & Jerry,” a nickname they got many years ago in New Hampshire. They most often were found sitting at the bar because that was where you met, got to sit alongside, and talk to others. Servers will remember Kenny, who was known for leaving a generous tip that included his signature silver dollar.
Some of Kenny’s favorite sayings: “Live life in the now, you are not guaranteed tomorrow or for that matter, the rest of today”, “Old is better than dead, but it’s a close race”, “No such thing as good luck, only blessings by God’s grace” and his motto was “Be open and Honest”.
Kenny loved our Lord, his Jimmy, his children, his friends. He loved making new friends, traveling and experiencing new cultures. He loved helping those in need, he loved words and using them, teaching, cooking, the minions, making candy, his pets, singing, his heritage, games and so much more.
Kenny was a fighter, and he fought valiantly during the last two years as he faced various health issues. He was a true blessing to Jimmy and those who knew him. He will truly be missed by all.
To honor Kenny, donations may be made in his name to the Sister Season Fund in Key West.