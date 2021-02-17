Kenneth Wolfe Dewey, 67, passed away on February 12, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Surprising no one, he stayed forever young, riding out the last moments of his life on a motorcycle, wind in his face, with a belly full of Shiver’s pulled pork and cornbread soufflé.
Ken was born to Frederick Bezner Dewey and Doris Mae Dewey in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on April 9, 1953. He grew up in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania as the tortured younger brother of Frederick Dewey Jr, who—Ken would most likely want us to note here—did not do many chores. He graduated from the Lawrenceville School in 1971; and earned a BA in economics from Stanford University in 1975 and MBA from the Wharton School of Business in 1978. He was a proud member of the Stanford Zeta Psi, or “Zetes,” an organization which, to this day, we’re not sure exactly what they did except organize elaborate pranks.
Ken married Deborah Leigh Sprang on March 12, 1977, and Debbie and Ken remained happily married for the next 42 years, raising three children along the way. As a father, Ken’s key refrain was that “life is not fair,” a lesson he would completely undercut during the next 40 years by showering his children in love, support, and nightly back-scratches. Work and life would take Ken to Houston, TX; Port of Spain, Trinidad; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Salt Lake City, UT; Sausalito, CA; and Key Largo, FL, where Debbie served as his devoted IT referent until the day of his death. Fortunately, white polo shirts were available in each and every locale.
Ken is survived by wife Deborah; son Frederick Dewey, MD and daughter-in-law Tanya Teslovich of Winchester, MA; daughter Diane Maender and son-in-law Corey Maender of Cairo, Egypt; daughter Patricia Dewey of Norwalk, Connecticut; five grandchildren: Colton, Tyler, and Lila Maender and Nathan and Annalise Barnhart Dewey; brother Frederick Dewey Jr, and sister-in-law Marcia Dewey of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and niece Christine Dewey and nephew Alec John Dewey of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his mother, father, and beloved cats Roger, Radar, and Roger the II.
Ken started and ended his career in the energy industry. He began his career at Standard Oil of Indiana (AMOCO) before co-founding an upstream advisory firm, Randall and Dewey Inc. in Houston, Texas. He served 12 years as lead director on the Board of Directors of Energen Corporation. During “retirement,” he served as the Ocean Reef Community Association Chair from 2015 to 2017, and was a devoted member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. His astonishing work ethic never faltered, something he would attribute to having done all the chores as a kid (see above).
Ken was most well-known by his loved ones for his zest for life and passionate views on, well, everything (but specifically including pontoon boats, peach cobbler, yankees, and Berkeley). He loved to tell jokes—generally, the same ones, often. His love for boating, adventure, and carbohydrates lives on in all of his loved ones. As husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he taught us to love deeply, to never to take oneself too seriously, to live life to the fullest, and—through it all—to maintain a completely irreverent sense of humor.
A memorial service for Ken will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Carysfort ballroom. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Coral Reef Restoration Foundation, an organization to which Ken was devoted until his death.