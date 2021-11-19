Kevin D. Donohue

Kevin “Barney” D. Donohue died unexpectedly on Nov. 13, 2021, in Key West, Florida at the age of 70. Kevin was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Haverford High School in Havertown, Pennsylvania.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jacquelyn Donohue, together they raised their three children in Big Pine Key, Florida: Brooke Coyle (Brendan); Kevin Donohue (Stacy); and Bryan Donohue (Lauren). He was an adoring grandfather to five grandchildren: Madelyn; Connor; Jack; Finley; and Nora. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy D. Lamensdorf (Michael).
Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Kathleen Donohue of Havertown.
A successful salesman in the Florida Keys, “Barney” was known as a kind man who always put a smile on everyone’s face. He never missed an opportunity to say hello; a legacy that will remain. His heart and soul always remained in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where he was surrounded by life-long friends and family. “Everyone knew his name.”
Remembrance service was held at Dean Lopez Funeral Home in Big Pine Key on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 pm.
“Every man’s life ends the same way. Itis only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.”
— Ernest Hemingway
