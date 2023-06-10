Kimberly Ann Ganem, 40, died peacefully surrounded by her beloved family and friends on May 22, 2023, at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on April 1, 1983, in Key West, the daughter of David J. Ganem (deceased) and Rosemary A. (D’Ercole) Ganem. Kim graduated from Key West High School’s Class of 2001, received her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida Atlantic University in 2006 and continued to receive her master’s degree in 2007. Kim excelled in her career with Raytheon Technologies, supported the Radios and Terminals Group, was a Site Installation Team Leader for Secure Communications Technical Services and most recently was the Lead Systems Engineer for the E-4B platform within Airborne Mobile. She was invited to attend and completed Raytheon’s Engineering Leadership Development Program and Systems Engineering Technical Development Program. She was described by a co-worker as the perfect example of a leader and one who never seemed to say no to any community project or leadership role. In addition to her mother, she is survived by sister Nicole Ganem, brothers Paul and Peter Ganem, uncle Dennis D’Ercole and her godchildren, Iznaya Marie Carrasquillo, 15, Dorian Jay Mounts, 11, Darius Jose Mounts, 7, and Davian Joseph Mounts, 1. She was an active member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. Kim love da kids! A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Conch Republic Seafood Co. followed by spreading of ashes aboard The Yankee Freedom at 7 p.m., located at the Ferry Terminal. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay on Kimberly’s behalf (look for gifts in memorial on their website).
