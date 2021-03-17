Kingsley Mack Zerbel passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 in St. Joseph, Michigan. Born to Sterling M. Zerbel and Hilda Bishop Zerbel, on April 24, 1929, Kingsley grew up in Hastings, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army between 1946-49, afterwards attending Western Michigan University during which he married Mary Lou Gattner of Lake Odessa, Michigan, in 1950. He went on to be the owner/operator of Zerbel GMC Trucks of Benton Harbor, Michigan and later Lenk Produce. He was a resident of St. Joseph, Michigan for over 27 years, retiring to his dream home in Cudjoe Key, Florida, for another happy 27 years.
Kingsley will be deeply missed by his surviving love of 70 years, Mary “Lou” and six children, Timothy (Sherrie) Zerbel, Mathew (Susan) Zerbel, Kathi Mirto, Julie (John) Castady, Amy (Mike) Ryan, Bambi Zerbel and extended family member, Raymond (Vicki) Russell.
Kingsley was a loving grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who survive. A brother, Herman Frederick Zerbel of Kalamazoo also survives, along with numerous adoring nieces, nephews and several favorite cousins.
Kingsley was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Anne Zerbel Curtis, and Kaye Zerbel Kesterke; and son-in-law, Joseph Mirto. His greatest legacy in life was the love he felt and shared with his family and friends.