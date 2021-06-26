Kristopher William Garrison of Key West, Florida, died June 14, 2021. Kris was born in Wichita Falls, Texas. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Winslow Strich, of Colorado, siblings Amy Fulcher, of California, and Shannon Strich and Daniel Garrison, both of Colorado, as well as three nephews, Zachary Fulcher and Reed Fulcher, both of California, and Daxton Garrison, of Colorado, and a niece, Stella Ramirez, of Colorado. Kris made the move to Key West around 2005 and has been there ever since. Kris will be missed by all the friends he made in Key West, along with his family members. Key West Mortuary is entrusted with all arrangements.
