Chief Warrant Officer Larry A. Lehnert passed away on 3/20/21, at his home in Raleigh, NC, with his wife by his side along with the compassionate care of Hospice. He was born 12/22/46, having served in both the USAF, later retiring from the USCG. He and his wife, Janet, lived in Key West several years. A Memorial Burial at Sea with Military Honors is being planned for a later date. “May God’s Love Embrace You with the Strength of the Sea You Loved So Much”.
