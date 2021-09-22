Larry Lee Batts, 80, of Sugarloaf Key, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Lower Keys Medical Center Key West, Florida. He was born on July 20, 1941, at Rocky Mount, North Carolina, to the late Charlie Lee and Dora Lee (Gibbs) Batts. Larry retired from the U.S. Navy, E-9 Master Chief and was a Vietnam veteran.
Larry loved art and was a great artist. He enjoyed biking, hiking, canoeing, camping, skateboarding, anything outdoors. He also was a scuba diver. Larry was a devoted and loving husband, son, brother and step-dad. He loved the Lord and read his Bible daily. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Delores (Dee) Batts; brothers Robert (Bobby) Batts and Johnny Batts. Larry is survived by step-daughter Joyce (Joy) McClain and family; sisters Linda Bateman and family, Teresa Jackson and family, Shirley (Candy) Mason and family; brother Charlie (Mack) Batts and family. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He loved animals especially his dog, Shredder, and cats Stella and Fritz, the bengal cat. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
