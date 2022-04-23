Larry Tigerstrom, 76, of Parkville, Missouri, passed away April 11, 2022, at Northcare Hospice House. Larry was born on March 13, 1946, in Kansas City, Kansas to Carl and Iva (Chester) Tigerstrom.
He was proud of his Swedish heritage. Larry graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1964. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Army. After his service, he traveled and lived in California and New Mexico. Subsequently returning to the KC area, he met and married Rae White. Larry vacationed in the Keys since 1984 and lived in Summerland Key the last 15 years. He loved the Keys and he was truly a Conch at heart.
In 2006, Larry retired and moved to his favorite vacation spot, the Florida Keys. Rae and Larry enjoyed living in the Keys seven to eight months out of the year. They were “locals.” While living in the Keys, Larry further developed his culinary skills. He could have been a professional chef. Friends and guests to the Keys were able to enjoy his talent. Good food, good times and good friends. It was a good life and there are a lot of stories.
Larry was a great person, a true friend and someone you could trust. However, he could not keep a secret, but he could keep a friend. Family and friends all learned something from him. He was witty, funny and charming, with an absurd sense of humor; he was quick to smile and tell a joke or make a pun you would laugh at for years.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife/partner of 38 years, Rae White, his brother, Paul Tigerstrom and spouse Sandy, niece Jamie Tigerstrom-Kelley and spouse Sean Kelley, nephew Paul Tigerstrom Jr. and spouse Katie, great-niece and nephews, Kohl, Dominic, Xander, Benjamen and Lexus. Also Rae’s family, brother Doug Dickman and his spouse Ginger, Heather Dickman and her children Addison and Asher, Travis and Keri Dickman and their children Jill and Nathan, Mitch and Karen Dickman and their daughter Deva and his dogs Oliver and Stevie. In remembrance of Larry, please tell a joke, make someone laugh, raise a beer in his honor and make a contribution to your favorite charity in his name. His request was no funeral. Larry left this world for another, leaving us all behind to miss him.
He will be with us again. He loved us all.
