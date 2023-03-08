Lawrence Brown Nettles

Nettles

Lawrence Brown Nettles Jr., known as Brownie to the Bubbas, passed away peacefully at his home in Merida, Mexico on Feb. 26, 2023.

A sixth-generation Conch, he was born in Key West on June 30, 1958, the son of Judy Trevor Nettles and Larry Nettles, both deceased. He is survived by his wife, Grace Espana, his daughter, Cassandra Mense of Big Pine Key, two sisters, Vicki Parsons and Ellen Frogner, two step-children, Luis Espana and Lucy Espana, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will forever be in our hearts.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Nettles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.