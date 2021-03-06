Lazarus Lastres

Lazarus “George” Lastres passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Brandon, Florida on Feb. 27, 2021, from complications of pneumonia.
George was born in Key West, Florida on Jan. 26, 1936 and was one of six brothers and three sisters. He lived in Key West through his high school year, attending Key West High School, where he was the star pitcher on the baseball team, The Conchs, where he still holds the record for most career wins (37) in 1952-54 and most wins in a season (16) in 1953.
In 1954, he signed with the New York Giants farm team and played professional baseball as a pitcher for four years until he was sidelined by a shoulder injury. Teammates included Willie McCovey, Orlando Copeda, Felipe Alou, Jose Pagan and Jim Davenport.
George proudly joined the U.S. Army for two years and then settled into a life on the Key West Police force where he faithfully served the citizens of Key West for 27 years, retiring as Captain of detectives in 1988. During this time, he married the love of his life, Ponnie, in 1974 and they had a daughter, Amber, in 1976. In 2001, the family moved to Orlando, where he worked as a security guard. When the family relocated to Brandon, Florida, George once again worked as a security guard until he retired at the age of 80.
He was a talented singer and loved music of every style and genre. He performed with the singing group The Embers and the cover band Sounds Familiar in Key West. In 2011 and 2012, he competed in the local Brandon Idol, which raised money for charity. He wrote two songs that were both recorded by his good friend and Key West legend, Lofton “Coffee” Butler. The songs are “Japanese Sandman” and “Take It Easy, Take It Slow”, which became a life motto for George. (You can listen and download here: https://lazaruslastres.bandcamp.com/music)
George was kind and funny and had a joke for every occasion. He was generous beyond measure and could always be counted on to help anyone, in any way that he could. He faithfully prayed for his family, friends and country and had a lifelong faith in God that sustained him to his last breath.
Lazarus Lastres is preceded in death by his parents, Aurelio and Maria Lastres; and his brothers Aurelio “Crip” Jr., Gabriel, Danilo “Danny”, Adolph “Fito”, Robert “Bobby” and sisters, Louise Allen and Christina “Mina” Malapolski; and, step-daughter, Cindy Shanklin.
Lazarus “George” Lastres is survived by his wife Beatrice “Ponnie” Lastres; sister, Elda Kaminski; daughter Amber Proctor (husband Jason); step-son Brian Tritapoe (wife Megan); grandson, Richard Lastres; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life for Lazarus “George” Lastres will be held on Saturday, March 6, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview, Florida 33578
Visitation is 1:30; service at 2 p.m.
Masks are required for people attending in person and due to space limitations, guests wishing to attend must RSVP directly with the family. For those of you who are unable to attend for health reasons or travel restrictions, the service will be livestreamed on George’s Facebook page (Lazarus Lastres) at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time) at https://www.facebook.com/lazarus.lastres.7