Last Thursday night, a little after 11, during the thunder and lightning, Leola Barry passed on from this plane to the next one. As a dear daughter of God, she has now been welcomed into His Graces. She passed holding hands with her son, feeling love and understanding, knowing her life had much meaning. She is no longer in pain, and her journey has now continued beyond us.
While she was here with us, she lived kindness. She truly lived it.
Being here in Key West and Stock Island for more than 20 years, Leola was grateful to be a member of this community, and graceful in her care-taking of the life she lived here. She touched many lives, in the moment, with her positivity and love for her fellow humans. She was a freshwater Conch, and an all-timer for this place, and for our human race.
She really loved and lived the motto of this little corner of the world, “We’re all born equal members of this one human family.” A saying as wise and true and self-evident as she was.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard, who resides here on Stock Island, and by her son Jack, a long-time resident of Los Angeles. Both of whom are so grateful, lucky, fortunate, so very blessed to have had our lives graced by this beautiful daughter of God. She taught us, and she gave us, Everything.
Her Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Catholic Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. Any and all individuals who would like to celebrate the life of this amazing woman, you are heartily welcomed to attend.
Thank you for your positive thoughts for her, for your remembrances of her, and for your prayers.
Peace.
