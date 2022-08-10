Leonard George Allen

Allen

Leonard George Allen, also known as “Uncle,” passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2022, at Lower Keys Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.

He was a third-generation Conch. He had more than 30 years of service with the Monroe County School District Maintenance Department. He was the last surviving member of the original Key West Junkanoos, playing out on the congo drums. You could always find him around the docks fishing with his brother, Joe, aka Mullets, drinking a “cold one” or talking about his latest trip from the Bahamas with Mary.

