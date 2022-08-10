Leonard George Allen, also known as “Uncle,” passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2022, at Lower Keys Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.
He was a third-generation Conch. He had more than 30 years of service with the Monroe County School District Maintenance Department. He was the last surviving member of the original Key West Junkanoos, playing out on the congo drums. You could always find him around the docks fishing with his brother, Joe, aka Mullets, drinking a “cold one” or talking about his latest trip from the Bahamas with Mary.
He is survived by his daughter, Gloria Allen, and her children Quintana, Jeremiah and Lakeeda, sister Eureka Stevens (Franklin), numerous nieces and nephews and his extended family “The Bunches”: Cynthia, Jason, Jessica and Juliana, and Valerie Connell.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at the Key West Mortuary on Saturday, Aug. 13. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. and the funeral at 2. There will be a Junkanoos precession from the mortuary to the Key West City Cemetery afterward. All arrangements entrusted to the Key West Mortuary.
To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.