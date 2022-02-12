Long-time Key West resident Leroy W. “Max” Broadbent died on Jan. 25, 2022. Leroy was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania to James and Helen Broadbent on Oct. 3, 1935.
The U.S. Navy lured Max away from New Castle in 1955, the year he began a two-decade career serving on submarines including the USS Tigrone, the Mackerel, the Sea Cat and the Marlin.
Following his Navy service, Leroy worked for 35 years as a Civil Service Utilities foreman and line technician supervisor at Boca Chica Naval Air Station.
Max was proud that serving his country was his vocation, and he continued his life of service as a jack-of-all-trades volunteer at Grace Lutheran Church and School in Key West, his adopted hometown. Easy-going, affable and rarely seen not smiling, Max was liked and loved by many, including his wife of 69 years, Jo-Ann (Jessel) Broadbent.
Leroy was preceded in death not only by his parents, but also by two brothers — James and Jack — and two sisters— Bessie Joanne and Laine. He is survived by his wife, three daughters (Lee-Ann Broadbent, April Baker and Claudine Sweeting), plus a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Services are pending with the Dean-Lopez funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Ms. Jo-Ann asks that donations in Leroy’s name be made to Grace Lutheran Church and School. 2713 Flagler Ave. in Key West.
