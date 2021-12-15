Leslie Marie Rowe, age 60, surrounded by her family, went to her Lord and Savior on Dec. 1, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Born in Key West, Florida on Feb. 11, 1961, Leslie attended St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, where she received the Holy Sacraments of Baptism, first Holy Communion and Confirmation. She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and Mary Immaculate High School, where she graduated in 1979. While in school, Leslie was a cheerleader, Student Council representative and took ballet, jazz and tap at Shelia’s School of Dance. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout, attending summer camp each year at Camp Wesumkee in Big Pine Key. Leslie worked during school at the Old Town Trolley, Key West Fragrance & Cosmetics and The Shell Warehouse. She was a talented artist, singer and poetess. A stunning beauty, Leslie was crowned queen of the annual Moose Club competition.
After growing up on the island of Key West, Leslie attended the University of South Florida, earning an Associate’s of Art degree. She was an active member of the Delta Gamma sorority and volunteered in local vision and sight philanthropic activities.
Making Tampa her home, Leslie had an extensive 40-year career in banking and corporate marketing. She relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, with The Joy FM as the Jacksonville Regional Account Manager and was very proud of her work with the Christian Radio Network. She treasured her work family and clients and worked throughout a rare and aggressive cancer diagnosis with the support and prayers of her Joy FM team.
Leslie was a true friend ... her friends and family were such a big part of her life. Keeping in touch, encouraging one another, praying together and sharing life stories were a part of her daily life. An “extreme animal lover” would describe Leslie’s love for animals. She had a special passion for her pets, two little dogs, Peaches and Black Bean, as well as two cats, Gigi and Spidy.
Leslie’s life centered around her four sons, Richard, Dorian, Jarrett and Daulton. They were the loves of her life, and everything she did was for them. She always talked about them with pride and made herself available for their individual needs. Toward the end of her battle, it was her four sons who were there by her side.
Leslie is survived by her sons, Richard Kenneth Ratcliff, Dorian Myles Galea, Jarrett Rowe Galea, and Daulton Francis Galea; parents, Donald Francis and Olivia Hernandez Rowe; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Jim Bailey; nieces, Casey (Scott) Fowler and Emily Bailey; great nephews, James and Erik Fowler; great niece Astrid Olivia Fowler; uncles Gerald Hernandez and John Rivara; cousins, Vicky Hernandez (Dale) Barnes, John Hernandez, Kevin Hernandez, Jeffery Hernandez, Donnie Fleming, and Debra (Ron) Krueger; in addition to many second and third cousins on the large Hernandez side of the family.
Leslie’s selfless legacy will live on by her decision to be an organ donor by providing her medical history and stored tissue samples to help others diagnosed with Epithelioid Angiosarcoma. Her beautiful Cuban/Spanish eyes had a recipient waiting. In lieu of flowers, if you are led, please consider a contribution in her honor to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160, Washington, D.C. 20090-8160. Phone 301-253-8687, Option 2; http://www.curesarcoma.org. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., Celebration Church, 9555 RG Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32256.