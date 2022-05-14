Leslie R. Boatwright, born Dec. 24, 1946, passed peacefully April 22, 2022.
Partnered almost 40 years, (legally) married 13 years at the state Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sept. 20, 2009. He never felt alone to the very last breath. Angels circled him to the very end.
Know his pain is no more. Lucky in life to have had two mothers, separately, Gail DeWalt, who gave him life, and Fran Albright (Mama Loo), who gave him love unconditionally. Key West was his home for more than 45 years. He wants to thank everyone who came into his life, you all made a difference. Hold tight your memories of him, and continue to love and be kind, as Ellen would say, and try to be more like Dolly (whatupwiththat?)
To Becky, Paul, Anelita, Elizabeth (Sophia), Amy (Doc); all of you being there at the end made my journey begin. I’m at peace. To all my friends and family (hand-picked), nothing more than love!! The four seasons of dust celebration will follow at a later date.
(It’s a Patti thing!) (It is what it is!)
