In the early afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, the Salter family said goodbye to its patriarch, our beloved Papa Lew. Born on May 21, 1925 in Norwalk, Connecticut, he joined the U.S. Navy at age 17, going on to proudly serve his country in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. The tales of his world travels during tours in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters riveted us all. After the war, he was coaxed to Key West by his brother Bob, who was stationed there in submarine service where he would eventually work as well.
In Key West he also met the love of his life, and wife of 65 years, Rosie. Lewis worked in Civil Service at the Key West Naval Station. Upon its closing in 1970 he relocated to Guantanamo Bay naval base and returned to the US in 1974 to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard working on nuclear submarines until his retirement in 1985. In retirement he worked at his son’s business Conch Republic Liquors (originally Conch Spirits) until its closing in 2012. As a younger man he was an avid diver, traveler and woodworker, but his shining personality left the greatest impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He always had a joke in his back pocket. A No. 1 Papa to us all.
He is preceded by his parents Lewis and Francis, siblings Robert Salter and Jean Calzone, and sisters-in-law Quirina Gonzalez and Mary Dole. He is survived by his wife Rosaura, son Lewis F Salter Jr. (Lori), grandchildren Robert Lewis Salter (Christy), Lauren Salter (Ray), great-grandchildren Bobby, Britney, Bryce, Adrian, and Rae, brother-in-law Nestor Dole, niece Aurora Higley (Arlyn), in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends!
Our deepest gratitude to Arlene, Shauntel and family for making it possible for he and Rosie to live at home together, to Dr. Tingle and Island Home Care for always taking such good care of Lew and Rosie, and to Robyn Rissler from Hospice for her endless compassion and love. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.