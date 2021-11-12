Beloved mother Linda M. Tubbs, age 77, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021 at Seasons Hospice/Memorial Hospital in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Linda, of Miramar, Florida, and formerly of Sikeston, Missouri and Key West, Florida, was born on April 23, 1944 near Portageville, Missouri, to the late Woodrow and Pauline McGee Watson. She resided much of her life in Sikeston until the loss of her husband, Robert Tubbs. She later relocated to Florida to live with her son, Robert.
Linda was a retired hairdresser. She was well-loved by her customers, who considered her therapist and counselor to their problems, as well as a skilled beautician. She enjoyed playing marbles, yard sales, shopping, spending time at lucky casinos, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. A dog lover from a young age, she provided a wonderful life for many fur babies, most recently, her beloved companion Shi Tzu, Missy.
Survivors include: her son, Robert E. Murrell, Jr of Key West and Miramar; one brother, William E. (Shirley) Watson of Sikeston; numerous nieces and nephews, including Debbie Shoemaker, whom Linda often stated was more like a sister than a niece.
In addition to her parents and late spouse, Robert Tubbs, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Virgil Watson and Raymond Watson; and two sisters, Nancy Dewitt and Paulette Watson.
Linda was always “young at heart” and ready for adventure. Her passing has not only deeply affected her grieving son and family, but the many friends she leaves behind.
A memorial service has not yet been planned; however, her ashes will be taken to Sikeston at a later date to be interred with her late husband at their joint grave site.
