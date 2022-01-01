Lisa Marie Fasanella

Lisa Marie (Emde) Fasanella died peacefully in The Villages on Dec. 27, 2021.
Lisa was born on July 21, 1966, and raised in Trenton, New Jersey. She attended Immaculate Conception Grammar School and McCorriston Catholic High School. Lisa was a certified skin care specialist and massage therapist. She enjoyed all things holistic and was working on becoming a yoga instructor. Lisa had also lived in Levittown, Pennsylvania, Ewing and Flemington, New Jersey before relocating to Key West, Florida where she showed her award-winning talents for painting landscape and wildlife scenes around Key West.
Lisa was an avid fisherman, often seen fishing the banks of Sigsbee Bay and the waters off of Key West. She was a member of the Southernmost Coconut Castaways and the Parrotheads. She enjoyed the jump-ups and phlockings along with soundchecks at the Green Parrot. With family surnames of Fasanella, Fecak, Burns, Emde, Buckeley, Jordan, Schooley, White and others, Lisa had family and friends all across the U.S. She leaves behind her immediate family of her husband of 30 years, John Robert Fasanella, of Key West, her stepdaughter, Dr. Dana Renee Fasanella Miller (Ashley, Julia, and Austin) of Fruitland, Maryland, her sons Brandon Lee Emde and John Henry Fasanella of Flemington, New Jersey, and Sean Paul Fasanella of Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
Visitation for Lisa will be Monday, Jan. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. wake service. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Both the viewing and funeral service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Lisa will be laid to rest on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Florida National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations made in Lisa’s honor to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141 New York, NY 10087-2141 or donations@ocrahope.org
