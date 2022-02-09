It is with a tremendously heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of Key West’s favorite sons, Lofton “Coffee “Butler.
Coffee, the “Soul of Key West,” for many years honored and served our beautiful island as the ambassador to the Miami Beach Convention Center “Caribbean Islands Expo’ and musical greeter for visiting tourists arriving by cruise ships at Mallory Square in his hometown. As a Key West native, Coffee dedicated his life to sharing his talents and love for music to all his family, friends and the community at large. Some of his entertainment hot spots were local nightclubs such as the Hukilau, Bamboo Room and Casa Marina, just to name a few.
All are invited to join us in the celebrate of the life of a great legend. The wake will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, located at 21 Quay Road in Key West. At the amphitheater, you can pay tribute to Coffee in your own way.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, the home-going service will be held at the Key West High School Auditorium, located at 2100 Flagler Ave. in Key West. Burial to follow in the family plot at the Key West City Cemetery.
The family of the late Coffee Butler sincerely appreciate the love and support of all those who so graciously contributed at this most pressing time. Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center is entrusted with all arrangements.
