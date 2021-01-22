Lois Estelle Griffin, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 5, 2020.
Lois was born to Lela Estell (Portwood) and Walter Riley Johnston on Feb. 1, 1930 in Brewton, Alabama. She lived in Brewton, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, for a while before coming to Key West with her family in the early 1940s. In Key West, she met and eventually married George Ernest Griffin in 1948.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons George Robert Griffin and Vernie Lee Griffin, sister Kathryn Janet Sorenson, brothers Walter Brewer Johnston and William Ashley Johnston and grandson George Ernest Griffin II.
After the death of her husband in 1981, Lois attended culinary school in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 51 and started a new career in food service. Lois was affectionately known as Lolo, Gravel Gertie and The 50/50 Queen. Lois was a devout member of the Key West United Methodist church and the family would like to thank Pastor Terri Hill for visiting mom, giving Communion and being a font of comfort.
Lois was an active member in any organization that she joined and participated fully in any activity to help better those organizations. She was a member of the Moose, the Elks, AMVETS, American Legion Auxiliary, Degree of Pocahontas, Free Spirit CB Club and Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her son, Walter Louis “Skip” Griffin, daughter in law Sharon Lynn Ford, 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 there are no plans for services and a Celebration of Life is scheduled for her birthday on Feb. 1 at American Legion Post No. 28 on College Road.