Lois Stinson (nee Rapps), passed away at her home in Eureka, Missouri, on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Beloved wife for 67 years of Dr. Harold Stinson, she was also the loving mother of Drs. William Stinson and Susan Karol, and dear grandmother of Laura Stinson.
Lois grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri and graduated phi beta kappa from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a long-time council member of St. John United Church of Christ, which she helped guide through the tenure of three pastors over 50 years. After college, she taught secondary school English and later became the managing administrator at Eureka Medical Arts in St. Louis County and, later, SMC Medical Center in Miami, Florida. Lois was an active member of the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo for more than 40 years, attended the Protestant Chapel at Ocean Reef and pursued her passion of singing with the Ginger Snaps.
A funeral service will be held at St. John United Church of Christ, 332 Old Sulphur Spring Road, Manchester, Missouri on Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, Manchester, Missouri. Visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Missouri on Friday, June 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at http://www.Schrader.com.