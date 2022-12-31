Lora Jane Albritton, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet, Illinois. Lora was born on Aug. 5, 1954 in Joliet to the late Fay and Dorothy (nee McGrath) Albritton. She spent time in Brussels, Belgium when she was young, when her father worked for Caterpillar. She held many treasured memories of exploring Europe with her family. Upon returning to Joliet, she graduated from St. Francis Academy, and earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Francis. Lora remained committed to her life of service. After graduation, she spent time in Missouri as part of the VISTA program, and then time in Palau as a member of the Peace Corps.
Lora moved to the Keys in 1981 and settled in Key West, where she held positions with the Department of Children and Services in the area of child protection. She finished her 35-year career serving the elderly with the Monroe County Social Services agency. Lora remained a compassionate, faithful and positive light to others. This carried her through her personal and final battle with lung cancer. All who knew Lora will remember her great sense of humor and love of life.
Lora is survived by her dear friend and brother-in-law Robert Smith; her nephews Michael Smith and Bobby Smith: and niece Devyen Wingerter, all of Joliet; numerous other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; her Key West family, Karen and Scott Gibson, their daughter Molly (Matthew) Newman, and granddaughter Maeve; her close friends Annie and Jimmy Anderson, Helen Garcia and Alison Manderbach. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Jo Smith, Ann Briong, and Susan Worley; brother James Albritton.
As it was her final wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Inturnment to be scheduled for the coming spring, where Lora will be laid to rest alongside her mother. Memorials in her name can be made to Lightways Hospice. Arrangement entrusted to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Joliet, Illinois. For information, call 815-741-5500, or to leave an online condolence, visit her Memorial Tribute page at http://www.fredcdames.com.
