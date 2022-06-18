Loren Jay Haggard, 78, passed away on June 7, 2022, at his home on Summerland Key, Florida. He was the widower of Jeri Haggard, his beloved wife of 27 years before her passing in 2000.
Born in Terre Haute, Indiana, Jay was the son of LJ and Jean Haggard. He graduated from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City and from Oklahoma State University where he went to play baseball. He went on to play semi-professional baseball in Texas and Oklahoma. He worked for RCA for eight years before joining Rostone in 1974, where he later became Vice President of Personnel. He retired in 1991 to Summerland Key, where Jay and Jeri purchased Murray’s Market, which still remains in the family to this day.
Jay enjoyed fishing, traveling the world with Jeri, Cubs baseball, and watching his grandchildren grow up, play sports and excel in school. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather, avid sports fan, iguana hunter, mediocre poker player, and a guy who never turned down a cold beer.
He is survived by his children Drew Haggard (Virginia), Stephanie Mickler (Casey) and Jennifer Bouaziz and grandchildren Jack, Reese, Khaled, Moussa and Austin and many granddogs (his favorite being Lucy).
In honor of Jay, please go fishing, watch a Cubs game, or raise a cold beer.
To plant a tree in memory of Loren Haggard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
