Lorene “Pat” Williams of Key West, Florida, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was called home on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Pat was born to Lester and Lorene Neutzling on Sept. 20, 1929, in Belleville, Illinois. After graduating high school and studying art in college, she fulfilled her dream of teaching art at the local college and become an artist while raising her four beloved children.
In the 1970s, she met the love of her life, Jerry Williams. They travelled the world together and were married in Japan before settling at Jerry’s last post in the U.S. Navy — Key West, Florida.
Pat loved spending time with her family, and was proud to be the matriarch of the family. She was a skilled accountant and was the bookkeeper for John Bigler, PA and Budde’s Office Supply for many years. After retirement, she helped run the OffShore Boat Races and enjoyed the travel and adventure that went with the boat races.
Her dedication to community and civil service continued, as she was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post #28, as well as holding positions of president, secretary and membership for many years. She was proud of the work she, and the American Legion, did to support Girls State. She was immensely proud of making it a family affair throughout the years with her daughter, Debbie, granddaughter, Brandi, and granddaughters Anjelika and Breanna, while collecting donations for the veterans on National Poppy Day.
Pat was predeceased by her loving husband, Jerry Williams, parents, Lester and Lorene Neutzling, sons, Jeffrey Mager and Larry (Diane) Mager, her daughters, Deborah (Jerry Peak) Mager, and Vikki (Keith) Kimmel, and two incredibly special Shih Tzus, Chibi and Missy.
She is survived by her favorite person, her brother, Lester (Joyce) Neutzling, her granddaughter and caregiver, Brandi (Maurice) Green, great-granddaughter, Anjelika (Edward) London, great-grandson, A’jani Green, great-great grandsons, Jeremiah and Messiah London, nieces and nephew, Carrie McDonnal, Patricia (William) Ruth, and Kurt Neutzling, multiple great nieces and nephews, a special cousin, Bruce Touchette, bonus daughters, Renee (Jason) Goetz and Regena (Greg) Toner, bonus grandchildren, Melinda (Tyler) Puetz, Darian Goetz, and Greyson Toner, and bonus great-grandson, Bryer Puetz; granddaughter Robyn (John) Maye, and great-granddaughter, Breanna Douglas, and numerous other beloved family members throughout Illinois.