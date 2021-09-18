Lorraine Marie Curry was born Dec. 6, 1934, and died Sept. 10, 2021. She was a fiercely independent woman who had multiple successful careers. She worked in retail since high school at Ideal Toys, then opened her own business, Lime Tree. She was a Realtor with multimillion-dollar years, but most important to her was to get families into homes they could afford. After she retired, she worked many years at Southern Medical Group. She was a people person who loved to interact with all.
Lorraine is survived by her son Jamie Curry (Sheila), her sisters Juanita Navarro, Shirley Zinker, brother Carl Curry, grandchildren Krista, Victoria, Jamie II, Olivia, Sophia, great-grandaughters Eleanor Rose, Nieves Marie and Hazel-Rae Marie. She had many nieces and nephews who she treated as her own, always on hand to spoil them. Great-nieces and nephews and now another generation to miss her.
The world will be empty without her in it. She will be loved and missed.
Forever our Delta Dawn.
There will be a Celebration of her Life at a later date.
