Louis Arnold

Louis “Pic” Arnold passed Tuesday March 23, 2021. Pic, a true Conch, was born Oct. 3, 1945. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Paul and Bertha Moat Arnold, siblings Katie, Martha, Sara, Wesley and his twin brother, Lonnie.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife of 51 years Claudina, and sons Alex, Aaron and grandson Brysen, sister Barbara Towns, and “The Other Sons,” Mikey, Ivan, Martin, Rishi, Donald and the dove hunting/fishing crews; numerous nieces and nephews and a treasure trove of wonderful friends.
For 30 years, Pic was with the Key West Fire Department and retired as captain. Pic, knowing his beloved Key West and all its nooks and crannies, enabled him to be a successful Realtor.
Pic, an avid fisherman, never let an opportunity pass to enjoy his favorite sport, but enjoying his family and friends was his favorite pastime.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1024 Grinnell St. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Old Fire House Preservation, 1024 Grinnell St., is appreciated.