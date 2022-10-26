Louis B La Torre

La Torre

Mr. Louis B. La Torre passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Key West, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther M. La Torre; father, Louis “Weechi” La Torre; brother, Richard La Torre; and brother, Mario La Torre. Survivors include his wife, Donna Fisher La Torre; nephew Riche La Torre Jr (Evie); niece Macie Kent and countless others he considered family.

