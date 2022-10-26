Mr. Louis B. La Torre passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida. He was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Key West, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther M. La Torre; father, Louis “Weechi” La Torre; brother, Richard La Torre; and brother, Mario La Torre. Survivors include his wife, Donna Fisher La Torre; nephew Riche La Torre Jr (Evie); niece Macie Kent and countless others he considered family.
A Key West native, born and raised, Louis was a “soldier” for the elderly, handicapped, indigent and veterans of his community; from expanding transportation services and food programs to holding positions on many boards through the years. Fighting his own medical issues, Louis advocated for veterans and the elderly with deductions in energy and water bills. He also led the way for county clinic facilities to benefit those in need. The list of accomplishments, acts of kindness and compassion for others is endless, well-documented and a true testament of his character throughout his life. Louis was always “in service” to people in need; in high school, college, his career and even during retirement.
He graduated Key West High School in 1966 and was a Florida State University alumnus (1970). He then worked for Catholic Services before joining Monroe County Social Services. As Executive Director of Social Services for more than 30 years, many say he helped when no one else would. Louis initiated the establishment of senior centers throughout Monroe County and was active with the Older Americans Act board and the National Association of Counties at local, state and federal levels. He also served as local AARP president for several years.
From the 551 Teen Club to AARP, Louis had a passion for helping everyone along the way. He loved his “old” people even as he became one and fought on their behalf to the end. Many say that, “I would not be the person I am today, if it were not for Louie La Torre.”
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fifth Street Baptist Church, followed by a graveside service at the family plot at the Key West City Cemetery.
Louis would like any donations be sent to Florida Keys SPCA, 5711 College Road, Stock Island, FL 33040 or FKSPCA website.
Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center is entrusted with all arrangements
