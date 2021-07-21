With broken hearts we announce that on Friday, July 16, 2021, Louis Gazzale II, loving husband, son and father, passed away at the age of 59.
Lou was born and raised in New York, New York, where he attended the John F. Kennedy High School. At the young age of 17, Louis enlisted in the United States Air Force in September of 1979.
Louis’s first duty assignment was the 438th field maintenance Squadron, McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey. In June of 1983, Sergeant Gazzale departed McGuire and was assigned to the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron at Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa Japan. His next assignment took him to Cannon Air Force base, New Mexico. But by far his greatest love during his 21 years of active duty in the USAF was his time spent at Kadena Air Force Base on the island of Okinawa.
Sergeant Gazzale’s awards and decorations include the Air Force Meritorious Service medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster and the Air Force good Conduct medal with four oak leaf clusters.
Post retirement, Lou worked at Crestview Aerospace as an Operational Manager before following his dream of living in Key West, where he became a 100-ton captain and worked for Fury Water Adventures. Lou was recognized for his 12 years of outstanding dedication and service while enjoying his love of the water and interaction with island living.
Lou was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy. He is survived by his father, Louis, his wife Rebecca, and three sons, Louis (Samantha), Niko and Matteo and his brothers Robert (Barbara), Christopher (Noreen). He was also blessed with three grandchildren Paisley, Louis IV, and Jolene as well as nephews Christopher, Jack, and niece Caitlin.
Mass services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. at The Basilica of Saint Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West.
Afterwards, the family will be sharing stories, laughs and tears at the Southernmost VFW Post 3911.
Captain Lou was the chaplain and active member of Post 3911 for many years. In lieu of flowers, his family would like donations made in his memory to VFW Post 3911 at 2200 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL 33040 to support the veterans of Monroe County that he loved and supported so much. Link: http://Vfwpost3911.org.
A Celebration of Life will be determined in the weeks to come.
