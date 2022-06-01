Louis Vallet

Louis “Louie” Vallet, 75, passed away at his home just after his daughter whispered “goodnight” for the last time. He was preceeded in death by the love of his life, Imogene Synon Vallet, almost three years to the day.
Louie served 25 years with the Key West Fire Department, where he retired as captain in 2001. He loved to fish, enjoyed the sunsets and was a renowned knifemaker, featured numerous times in Blade Magazine.
His greatest accomplishment in life is his unwavering affection and dedication to his wife for more than 15 years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. His commitment and unconditional love for Immy was a great example to many of what it meant to uphold the vows of marriage.
His integrity, demonstrated through standing up for the rights of others, and his honesty, while blunt, could be appreciated. His love of music, laughter, and loyalty will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberley Vallet Wright, grandson Garrett Sizemore (Katie), two great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Garrison Sizemore, sister Lenore O’Neil (Mike), nephews Michael O’Neil (Kellie) and Todd O’Neil (Erin), niece Sandra Balulis Newhouse (Greg), a great-nephew, numerous great-nieces and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year to allow family and friends the opportunity to attend. Details to come.
