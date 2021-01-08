Louis Wilson Knowles, affectionately known as “Googly” and Mr. Custodian, was born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Key West, Florida to his late parents Mary Symonette and Charles Knowles. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Symonette, and good friends Ronald Barnett and Leroy ‘Remus’ Robinson.
Louis was educated in the Monroe County Public school system and attended Frederick Douglass High School. He was also a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Louis worked all his life, starting out working at Bop Brown’s, the Jazzy Spot, 33’s Domino Shack, Blue Heaven, the local pool hall, Cecile’s 21 Club, Capt. Tony’s Saloon, Sloppy Joe’s Bar and the Regular Fellas Club until finally retiring from the Old Town Medical Clinic in Bahama Village. Although he wore numerous hats throughout his lifetime, Louis had a love and passion for being a custodian and this is where he received his nicknames “Googly” and “Mr. Custodian.”
Louis was loved by many people and gave love, but he had a special love for his close friends. Louis enjoyed playing cards, dice, dominoes and pool. You name it, and he knew how to play it well. He cherished the time he spent with his family throughout the years and was always willing to help a friend in need. He was a sweet-spirited person with his charismatic personality and infectious smile. You could see Louis riding his bike at any time throughout Bahama Village and he would greet you with a smile.
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020, God saw his weariness and called him home to rest. Now he’s resting safe in the arms of the Lord.
Louis leaves to cherish sweet memories: nieces and nephews Carol Lewis, Harold Rose, Michael Rose, Jason Symonett and LeShant Symomett-Smith; special friends Dr. Jerome Covington, Mechelle Burgohy, Shelia Butler, Joan Leggett, Margarita Patricia Hernandez, Frenza Barnett and Jean Fortson; and his caregiver, Aaron Castillo Sr.
A public viewing will take place on Friday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will take place Saturday, Jan. 9, in the funeral home chapel. Burial to follow in the family plot of the Key West City Cemetery. All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary and Cremation Center Inc.
Louis leaves these final words: “ A man’s friend, woman’s pet, God’s gift to Key West.”