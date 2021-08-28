Lucille Francis Cantrell

Lucille was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois to Nicolas and Mary Bonomo. Lucille was an only child. Lucille married Henry “Hank” Cantrell, with whom she had three daughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, daughter Diane Harris and grandson William Harris. Lucille is survived by her two daughters Joy Martin and Pamela Flutie, granddaughters Jennifer Moss Sanders, Stefanie Thompson, Julianne Flutie and grandson Justin Martin, god-daughter Susan Masek, sister-in-kind Lillian Masek and dear daughter-in-kind Jane Van Fleet. Not to be forgotten, her beloved rescue dog Coco.
Lucille and Hank had a restaurant in Illinois and picked up stakes to move to sunny South Florida almost five decades ago, settling in the Florida Keys. Lucille retired from the Florida Keys Co-op in Tavernier, Florida and spent her retirement enjoying the red hats, movies (especially old westerns), family friends and as an avid animal lover, volunteering at Marrvelous Pet Rescues. She loved going out, always wearing her signature pink lipstick. Lucille was most well-known for her smile and laugh, friendly attitude, everyone was called ‘honey,’ and her famous baked goodies that she frequently shared with those with whom she came in contact. Lucille’s potato chip cookies remain a favorite by many. She will be missed by so many.
It was Lucille’s wish that there would be a celebration of life when she one day left us, and she wanted all her favorite baked recipes shared.
Celebration of Life to be announced and held at the community yard for Marrvelous Pet Rescues in Key Largo. In lieu of flowers Lucille requested donations to Marrvelous Pet Rescues in Key Largo, Florida.
