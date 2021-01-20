Lucius John Harris “John,” 76, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, after a bravely fought battle with COVID-19.
He was the beloved husband of Charlene Toppino for 51 years; cherished father of Vicky Harris, Philip Harris (Dawn) and Frances Connors (Bob); proud grandpa to Madeleine Connors, John “Jack” Connors, Philip Charles Harris and John Alexander Harris; and loyal friend to many. He was a true gentleman and was known for his deep, infectious laugh.
Prior to retirement, John resided in Barrington, Illinois, for 39 years after living throughout the South. John was a natural in sales and worked for Citgo Petroleum for 40-plus years maintaining a large territory in the U.S. and parts of Canada. He loved his job and finally retired at age 75. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, he became a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy for four years and served one year in Vietnam. He was an avid golfer, a passionate Chicago Bears fan, and the proud spectator of his grandchildren’s activities. In his brief retirement, he loved to relax by his pool with his wife, sip wine with his neighbors and cruise around town in his new convertible he always wanted. He was happy, vibrant and full of life.
A funeral mass in his honor will be held at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea located on 1010 Windsor Lane in Key West, Florida, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. The mass will also be live-streamed via the following link: https://youtu.be/06DU5JtxAvc
Immediately following, he will be laid to rest in Key West City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the American Lung Association.