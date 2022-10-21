Lucy Avila Hicks passed away on Oct. 2, 2022 in Key West, Florida, just a few weeks shy of her 92nd birthday. Born in Key West in 1930 to Stephen Avila and Amparo Alea Avila, Lucy Hicks is predeceased by both her parents, her sister, Solita Avila Robinson, and the lights of her life, her son, Stephen Mathew Hicks, and his partner, David W. Lewis.
Lucy is survived by her devoted nieces, Caroline Robinson Bleske and Nikki Robinson Morgan and their families, her best friend Michael Meiggs, her nephew, Bill Hicks and numerous close family friends, cousins and acquaintances. Lucy’s warm gift of connecting with everyone she knew on a personal level leaves her presence deeply missed by all.
Lucy spent her entire professional life here in Key West. A trailblazer and top executive, her distinguished career began in the 1960s as the Assistant Registrar at what was then the Florida Keys Junior College. In short order, she advanced to the Loans and Grant Office of the City of Key West, overseeing HUD code enforcement. By 1972 and for another decade Lucy was Key West’s Finance Director, overseeing the city’s accounting, data processing, payroll, purchasing and grant departments. Later, Lucy became the Director of Risk Management at the Florida Keys Memorial Hospital and Helpline of the Keys Director.
Lucy was a role model for her nieces and the many young women who came to know her personally and professionally. Ever involved in altruistic causes, from the San Carlos Institute to the Unity Church to the Monroe County Mental Health Association, Lucy was graciously generous with her time and advice.
Though family and friends were the soul of Lucy’s world, she never hesitated to freely give to any and all in need. Lucy nurtured an eye for smart fashion into an extensive wardrobe, a collection she then gladly shared without hesitation. Her fashion sense extended to art forms of all kinds that made her home into a comfortable and inviting tribute to her wide and cultured tastes.
In her retirement, Lucy moved to Waynesville, North Carolina, among the well-traveled Blue Ridge Mountains of her youth, where her mother and father and sister had camped many summers. For 20 years, Lucy’s home gave her Keys relatives a cool place to escape the Florida heat.
Lucy’s wicked humor and spontaneity will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held in January. Please contact the family at 786-538-2340 for information.
To plant a tree in memory of Lucy Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.