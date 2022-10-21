Lucy Avila Hicks

Lucy Avila Hicks passed away on Oct. 2, 2022 in Key West, Florida, just a few weeks shy of her 92nd birthday. Born in Key West in 1930 to Stephen Avila and Amparo Alea Avila, Lucy Hicks is predeceased by both her parents, her sister, Solita Avila Robinson, and the lights of her life, her son, Stephen Mathew Hicks, and his partner, David W. Lewis.

Lucy is survived by her devoted nieces, Caroline Robinson Bleske and Nikki Robinson Morgan and their families, her best friend Michael Meiggs, her nephew, Bill Hicks and numerous close family friends, cousins and acquaintances. Lucy’s warm gift of connecting with everyone she knew on a personal level leaves her presence deeply missed by all.

