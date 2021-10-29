Luis Rodriguez Jr. was born in Key West, Florida, on June 27, 1977. He sadly passed away on Jan. 26, 2021. He was a quiet man who kept to himself mostly, but once you got to know him, he was the life of the party and could light up the room with his smile.
If you were blessed to have met Luis, he would have made you laugh the hardest you’ve ever laughed in your life. Always a jokester, he was also a generous, kind-hearted, gentle man who would help anyone who asked. If he could, Luis would want to thank his closest friends and family for being there for him in his darkest hours.
Luis is survived by Daniel Rodriguez (brother), Jannesa Rodriguez (daughter), Jason Boeskool (son-in-law), Luis Rodriguez (son), Dominic Rodriguez (son), Alyssa Rodriguez (daughter), Eddie Malagon (cousin), Andrea Malagon (cousin-in-law), Kailee Malagon (cousin) and Evelyn Malagon (cousin).
A memorial service will be held for the family and friends of Luis at 1419 White St., Key West, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6.
To plant a tree in memory of Luis Rodriguez, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.