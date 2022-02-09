Surrounded by loving family, Luisa Peralta Paz (aka) Luisa “Mima” Suarez, aged 93, died on Jan. 20, 2022 at Lower Keys Medical Center. Born on May 19, 1928, in Cojimar, Cuba, she had one sister, Bertha Peralta, and two brothers, Juan and Miguel Peralta.
Mima came from Cuba in 1965 on a boat with her husband and children. She was terrified of the ocean, but being a strong woman and mother, she did it for her family. She wanted to give her seven children — Juanito, Miriam, Maria, Josepha De la Mercedes, Raul, Ivan and Mario, all of whom where born in Cuba except Mario, born a year after moving to Key West — a better life.
The family continued to grow. She had nine grandchildren — Carmen, Cary, Aquedo, Tabitha, Bianca, Crystal, Mario Jr.. Ivan and Juan. Then, from those nine grandchildren were 33 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.
